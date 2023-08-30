Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Holdings Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.81%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

