Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,926 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,028. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $136.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

