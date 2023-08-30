PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $99.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nomura raised their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, CLSA lifted their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. PDD has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 33.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 315,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 78,616 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,769,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,417,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

