PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CLSA boosted their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Shares of PDD opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. PDD has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

