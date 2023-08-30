PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PDD. Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. PDD has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

