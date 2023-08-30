PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.17 EPS

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

PDD Trading Up 15.4 %

PDD stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. PDD has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 60.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in PDD by 34.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 14.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PDD in the second quarter worth $1,211,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CLSA lifted their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

