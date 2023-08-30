Paradigm Capital Increases Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target to C$6.50

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Paradigm Capital from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.08% from the company’s current price.

HAI stock opened at C$3.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.61. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$2.11 and a 1 year high of C$5.44.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.11 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems will post 0.1501736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

