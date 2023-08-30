Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OC. Benchmark downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $141.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $143.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.16.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,533. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 99.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $232,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

