Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,533. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.6 %

OC stock opened at $141.67 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

