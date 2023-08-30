OSI Systems, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for OSI Systems in a research note issued on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.90 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

OSIS opened at $135.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $139.90.

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $1,261,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,084,586.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $3,758,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,047,699.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $1,261,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,084,586.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,525 shares of company stock worth $8,036,088. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 160.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

