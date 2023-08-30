Orbs Hits Market Cap of $68.66 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $68.66 million and $922,005.32 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,167,720,359 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

