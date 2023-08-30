Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $2.87 on Monday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

