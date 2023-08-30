Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $2.87 on Monday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
