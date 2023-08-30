OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
