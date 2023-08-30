ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,789,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,676 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

