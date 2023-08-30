Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) will be posting its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY24 guidance at $2.56-2.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.56-$2.65 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $77.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 211.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

