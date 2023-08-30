Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.0 %

OVBC opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.15. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

