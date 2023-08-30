Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.0 %
OVBC opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.15. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.17%.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
