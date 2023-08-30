Oasis Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.31 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $278.05 million and $20.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.41 or 0.06241186 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0405118 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $8,191,541.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.