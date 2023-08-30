NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
