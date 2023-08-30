Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 68,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $324.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWPX shares. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 46.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 175,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Further Reading

