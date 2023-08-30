Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Posts Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 3.7 %

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 105.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 41.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,525,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 21.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,363,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 952,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

