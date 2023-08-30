Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $859.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.14. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NAT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.