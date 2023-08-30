Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 3.7 %

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.14.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 19.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 614,832 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 94.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,525,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,790 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

