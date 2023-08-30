Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.
Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 3.7 %
Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.14.
Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
