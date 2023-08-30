Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 5th

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:NAT opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $859.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

