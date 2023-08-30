NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Raised to $10.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIO to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Shares of NIO opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. NIO has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

