NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Mizuho

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nomura lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.66.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Stock Down 1.3 %

NIO opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. NIO has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.