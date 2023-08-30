NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. NIO updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

NIO Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. NIO has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

Get NIO alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NIO by 90.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,499,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.