NIKE, Inc. (NKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on October 2nd

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the footwear maker on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

NIKE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.68.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

