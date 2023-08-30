NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXGN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.67 and a beta of 1.02.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

