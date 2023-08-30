NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 30.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,266,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,601,000 after acquiring an additional 299,383 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,155,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 155.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,118,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,307,000 after buying an additional 1,289,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

NEE opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

