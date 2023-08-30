New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
New Hope Price Performance
OTCMKTS NHPEF opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. New Hope has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.
New Hope Company Profile
