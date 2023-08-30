New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Hope Price Performance

OTCMKTS NHPEF opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. New Hope has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

