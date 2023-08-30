New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.29.

Get New Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New Gold

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $711.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of New Gold by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 395,900 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of New Gold by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.