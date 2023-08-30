NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.71 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 75.17%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
