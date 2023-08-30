NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri bought 16,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,057.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 416,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,566.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

