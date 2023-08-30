NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stake Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $110.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.