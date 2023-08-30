Needham & Company LLC Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $50.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,541 shares of company stock worth $1,375,010. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 912.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $66,942,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

