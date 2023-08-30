nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

Get nCino alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $38.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $133,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $133,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,737 shares of company stock worth $7,962,121. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,958,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,700,000 after acquiring an additional 634,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 290,237 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.