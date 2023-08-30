nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

nCino Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NCNO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 887,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. nCino has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $345,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $345,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,430,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $133,910.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,716.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,737 shares of company stock worth $7,962,121. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in nCino during the second quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on nCino from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

