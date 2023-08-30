Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,972.88

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $17,972.88 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00158395 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00049804 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00021648 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026814 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003660 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.