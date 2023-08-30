Navcoin Market Capitalization Hits $4.17 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $18,398.58 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00156964 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026856 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00011448 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000136 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

