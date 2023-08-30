Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 61,408 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,408 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,621,000 after buying an additional 2,246,576 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,686,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,184,000 after buying an additional 1,122,703 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,028,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,866,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Brookfield Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE BN opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 311.15%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

