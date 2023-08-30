Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

