Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $900.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSSC. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 130,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 61,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.