Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

