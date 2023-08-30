Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $900.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

