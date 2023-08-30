NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 18.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
