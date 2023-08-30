NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 703.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

