NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2023

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on NC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 703.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Dividend History for NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.