Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Muncy Bank Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MYBF stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. Muncy Bank Financial has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $42.95.

About Muncy Bank Financial

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, and lines of credit, as well as business and real estate loans.

