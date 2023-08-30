Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.
Muncy Bank Financial Stock Performance
Shares of MYBF stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. Muncy Bank Financial has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $42.95.
About Muncy Bank Financial
