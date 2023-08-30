MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTUAY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MTU Aero Engines to €242.00 ($263.04) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.68.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

