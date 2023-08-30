M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,725 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,070,445 shares in the company, valued at $428,379,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,962 shares of company stock worth $10,170,102 in the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

