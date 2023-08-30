M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,677 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day moving average of $144.78.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.